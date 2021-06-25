Ani-Gamers Podcast #159 – Breath Baby Boots, Never Worn

Evan is back after a break (and a cross-country move) to talk the first half of E3 2021 with David. The boys cover the Microsoft, Ubisoft, and Square Enix press conferences. Evan is getting slowly sold on Game Pass against his better judgment and David just wants some good Final Fantasy remasters. Then in the Queue it’s time for a Kojima double feature: Metal Gear Solid V (Evan) and Death Stranding (David). Topics include: On Game Pass Day One, Dark Souls Guy in famous Game of Thrones scenes, and Norman Reedus Simulator.
Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode Edited by: Patrick Sutton
- The Queue
- Evan is playing Metal Gear Solid V.
- David is playing Death Stranding.
- Twitter: Evan, David, Ani-Gamers
- David writes for Otaku USA Magazine.
- David is streaming video games every Saturday night on Twitch.
- Evan is about to launch a digital manga service called Azuki (it got announced after this was recorded).