Ani-Gamers Podcast #159 – Breath Baby Boots, Never Worn

Evan is back after a break (and a cross-country move) to talk the first half of E3 2021 with David. The boys cover the Microsoft, Ubisoft, and Square Enix press conferences. Evan is getting slowly sold on Game Pass against his better judgment and David just wants some good Final Fantasy remasters. Then in the Queue it’s time for a Kojima double feature: Metal Gear Solid V (Evan) and Death Stranding (David). Topics include: On Game Pass Day One, Dark Souls Guy in famous Game of Thrones scenes, and Norman Reedus Simulator.

Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode.

Show Notes