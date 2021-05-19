Ani-Gamers Podcast #158 – Flawless Victory: Mortal Kombat (2021)

David and Patrick host a rare no-Evan episode (he’s busy moving to New York). First the boys discuss the news about a new Madoka sequel movie, NieR: Replicant, and Halo: Master Chief Collection. Then it’s time for the main attraction: a review of the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie. Topics include: no refunds for Evan Minto fans, “toasty,” and *Mortal Kombat voice* “MORTAL KOMBAT!”
Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode Edited by: Patrick Sutton
- The News
- There’s a new Madoka movie coming out called Turning the Tide of Walpurgis.
- The Queue
- Patrick is playing NieR: Replicant.
- David is playing Halo: Master Chief Collection.
- The Review: Mortal Kombat
- Name drops: Midway, Simon McQuoid, James Wan, Lewis Tan, Tadanobu Asano, Hiroyuki Sanada.
