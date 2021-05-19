Ani-Gamers Podcast #158 – Flawless Victory: Mortal Kombat (2021)

David and Patrick host a rare no-Evan episode (he’s busy moving to New York). First the boys discuss the news about a new Madoka sequel movie, NieR: Replicant , and Halo: Master Chief Collection . Then it’s time for the main attraction: a review of the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie. Topics include: no refunds for Evan Minto fans, “toasty,” and *Mortal Kombat voice* “MORTAL KOMBAT!”

Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode.

