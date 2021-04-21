Ani-Gamers Podcast #157 – Have the Kids Heard of Azumanga Daioh?! with Wah

Wah, anime blogger from Analog Housou, joins Evan for an extended episode revisiting the classic high school girl sitcom manga and anime Azumanga Daioh, which is now over 20 years old! Plus: Abunai Deka, Kamichu, Fragments of Horror, What a Wonderful World, Here Is Greenwood, and more in the Queue. Topics include: being mean is funny, pervert teachers, and the indelible charm of one Takino Tomo.
- Wah is watching Abunai Deka, Kaiji, and Kamichu.
- Evan is reading Fragments of Horror, What a Wonderful World, and Here Is Greenwood.
- The Review: Azumanga Daioh
- Name drops: Kiyohiko Azuma, Dengeki Daioh, Yotsuba&!, Yasuhisa Kato, Hiromi Kato.
