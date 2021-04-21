Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #157 – Have the Kids Heard of Azumanga Daioh?! with Wah

By
The cast of Azumanga Daioh, all teenage girls (except for one 10-year-old) in school uniforms.

Wah, anime blogger from Analog Housou, joins Evan for an extended episode revisiting the classic high school girl sitcom manga and anime Azumanga Daioh, which is now over 20 years old! Plus: Abunai Deka, Kamichu, Fragments of Horror, What a Wonderful World, Here Is Greenwood, and more in the Queue. Topics include: being mean is funny, pervert teachers, and the indelible charm of one Takino Tomo.

Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode.

Runtime: 

Direct Download

RSS Feed

iTunes

Spotify

Stitcher

Google Music

Send us Feedback!

Support us on Patreon!

Join our Discord server!

More episodes

Show Notes

blog comments powered by Disqus
-->