Ani-Gamers Podcast #156 – Molcar, the Ultimate Lifeform

By
A stampede of felt guinea pig car plushies driving down the street.

Pui Pui! This episode Evan and David review the recently completed series of stop-motion anime shorts Pui Pui Molcar, which has been a huge success in Japan. Plus, in the news and queue segments the hosts discuss the shutdown of the PSN store for PSP, Vita, and PS3; the US Justice Department’s antitrust investigation of the Sony Crunchyroll buyout; Fate/Grand Order - Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia; and Vlad Love. Topics include: the possible return of antitrust regulation, the origin of the Molcar species, and a world without Elon Musk.

Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode.

Show Notes

  • Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
  • Episode Edited by: Patrick Sutton
  • The Queue
    • David watched Fate/Grand Order Babylonia - Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia.
    • Evan is watching Vlad Love.
  • The Review: Pui Pui Molcar
    • Name drops: Tomoki Misato, Shin-Ei Animation, Bandai-Namco, Studio WIT, My Little Goat, Cars, Spongebob Squarepants.
