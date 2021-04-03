Ani-Gamers Podcast #156 – Molcar, the Ultimate Lifeform

Pui Pui! This episode Evan and David review the recently completed series of stop-motion anime shorts Pui Pui Molcar, which has been a huge success in Japan. Plus, in the news and queue segments the hosts discuss the shutdown of the PSN store for PSP, Vita, and PS3; the US Justice Department’s antitrust investigation of the Sony Crunchyroll buyout; Fate/Grand Order - Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia; and Vlad Love. Topics include: the possible return of antitrust regulation, the origin of the Molcar species, and a world without Elon Musk.
Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode Edited by: Patrick Sutton
- The Queue
- David watched Fate/Grand Order Babylonia - Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia.
- Evan is watching Vlad Love.
- The Review: Pui Pui Molcar
- Name drops: Tomoki Misato, Shin-Ei Animation, Bandai-Namco, Studio WIT, My Little Goat, Cars, Spongebob Squarepants.
- Twitter: Evan, David, Ani-Gamers
- Mastodon: Evan
- David is streaming video games every Saturday night on Twitch.
- Evan writes for Anime News Network.
- David and Evan write for Otaku USA Magazine.
- Evan sometimes updates his side blog Anime Burger Time.