Ani-Gamers Podcast #154 – Wattsman ... WATTSMAAAAAN!

Evan and editor Patrick (filling in for David) talk about adventures in vaccinations and Playstation 5’s, then Evan gushes about the surreal currently airing anime Wonder Egg Priority. For the review, the hosts tackle Dirty Pair: Project Eden, the gorgeous movie follow-up to the 1980’s sci-fi action-comedy anime series Dirty Pair. Topics include: Carson D. Carson, Very Important wine, and of course, WATTSMAAAAAN.
Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode.
- The Queue
- Pat got a PS5 and is playing Astro’s Playroom and marveling at its load times.
- Evan is watching Wonder Egg Priority.
- The Review: Dirty Pair: Project Eden
- Name drops: Sunrise, Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt.
