Ani-Gamers Podcast #154 – Wattsman ... WATTSMAAAAAN!

Mad scientist Dr. Wattsman from Dirty Pair: Project Eden wearing reflective glasses, smirking.

Evan and editor Patrick (filling in for David) talk about adventures in vaccinations and Playstation 5’s, then Evan gushes about the surreal currently airing anime Wonder Egg Priority. For the review, the hosts tackle Dirty Pair: Project Eden, the gorgeous movie follow-up to the 1980’s sci-fi action-comedy anime series Dirty Pair. Topics include: Carson D. Carson, Very Important wine, and of course, WATTSMAAAAAN.

Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode.

