Ani-Gamers Podcast #153 – Best of 2020 with Dawn

Kanemori from Eizouken holding her hands out to the side with her eyes closed in a pose from the OP.

Dawn from the Anime Nostalgia Podcast joins Evan and David to celebrate their favorite anime, manga, and video games of 2020 and look back on one hell of a year. Topics include: Vtuber Jail, Kafka's BL Metamorphosis, and Jigen hotness discourse.

Thanks to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode!

Show Notes

  • Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
  • Episode Edited by: Patrick Sutton
  • Video Games
    • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
    • Among Us
    • Sakura Wars
    • Doom 64
    • Granblue Fantasy Vs.
    • Honorable mentions: Ghost of Tsushima, Star Wars: Squadrons, Fall Guys
  • Manga
    • The Rose of Versailles
    • Glaeolia 2
    • Chainsaw Man
    • How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?
    • BL Metamorphosis
    • Heavenly Delusion
    • Honorable mentions: Maison Ikkoku, Mermaid Saga
  • Anime
    • Baki Season 2
    • Lupin III The First
    • Appare-Ranman!
    • Akudama Drive
    • Deca-Dence
    • Keep Your Hands off Eizouken!
    • Honorable mentions: Sleepy Princess in the Demon’s Castle, BNA
  • Twitter: Evan, David, Dawn, Ani-Gamers
  • MastodonEvan
  • Dawn hosts The Anime Nostalgia Podcast.
  • Evan and David write for Otaku USA Magazine.
  • Evan writes for Anime News Network.
  • David hosts video game streams on Twitch every Saturday night.
  • Evan sometimes updates his side blog Anime Burger Time.
