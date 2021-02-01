Ani-Gamers Podcast #152 – Be Gay Do Akudama Crimes with Paul Chapman

Evan reviews the 2020 anime series Akudama Drive with Greatest Movie EVER Podcast host Paul Chapman. Plus, Evan, David, and Paul discuss Donkey Kong Country 3, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, and Hitman (2016) in the Queue. Topics include: killing the real Sean Bean, downloading Danganronpa from the Something Awful forums, and “we’re all dirty cops.”
- The Queue
- David is playing Donkey Kong Country 3.
- Evan is playing Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.
- Paul is playing Hitman (2016).
- The Review: Akudama Drive
- Name drops: Kazutaka Kodaka, Danganronpa, Studio Pierrot, Kill la Kill, Hiroyuki Imaishi, Great Pretender.
