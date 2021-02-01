Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #152 – Be Gay Do Akudama Crimes with Paul Chapman

Split-screen shot of the main Akudama from Akudama Drive: Doctor, Courier, Brawler, Cutthroat, Hacker, and Hoodlum.

Evan reviews the 2020 anime series Akudama Drive with Greatest Movie EVER Podcast host Paul Chapman. Plus, Evan, David, and Paul discuss Donkey Kong Country 3, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, and Hitman (2016) in the Queue. Topics include: killing the real Sean Bean, downloading Danganronpa from the Something Awful forums, and “we’re all dirty cops.”

Thanks to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode.

