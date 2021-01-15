Ani-Gamers Podcast #151 – Reading Indie Manga with Glaeolia 2

The boys are back from their New Year’s break! Evan kicks off 2021 with a review of Glacier Bay Books’ fascinating new indie manga anthology Glaeolia 2. Before that he and David discuss the big “FUNimation bought Crunchyroll” news, then Star Wars Squadrons and Final Fantasy IV in the Queue segment. Topics include: fans win, a whole town dedicated to hating the player, and Wario’s entrepreneurial spirit.
- The Review: Glaeolia 2
- Evan’s favorite stories:
- “Moondog” by Nakayama Nozomi
- “Family Restaurant” by Miki Yamamoto
- “From Far Away” by Mori Masayuki
- “Days” by INA
- “Lisa’s Left Hand” by Kenya Oba
