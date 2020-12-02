Ani-Gamers Podcast #149 – Turn on That Good Netcode

David makes his return to the Queue segment to catch up with Evan on the games and anime they’ve been checking out, including the latest Smash Bros. Fighters Pass, Guilty Gear XX Accent Core + R (got that goood netcode), Ghost of Tsushima, the “Crown Tundra” Pokemon DLC, and the Cardcaptor Sakura anime. Topics include: horny gambling, Sekiro vs. Tsushima, and problematic ships.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode Edited by: Patrick Sutton
- The News ... Sorta
- Evan and David tried out Min-Min and Steve in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
- Sentai Filmworks licensed Kaiji.
- The Playstation 5 is out, but we don’t have one yet.
- The Queue
- David is playing Guilty Gear XX Accent Core + R.
- Evan is playing Ghost of Tsushima.
- David is playing Pokémon DLC Crown Tundra.
- Evan is watching Cardcaptor Sakura Season 1.
