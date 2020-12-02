Ani-Gamers Podcast #149 – Turn on That Good Netcode

David makes his return to the Queue segment to catch up with Evan on the games and anime they’ve been checking out, including the latest Smash Bros. Fighters Pass, Guilty Gear XX Accent Core + R (got that goood netcode), Ghost of Tsushima , the “Crown Tundra” Pokemon DLC, and the Cardcaptor Sakura anime. Topics include: horny gambling, Sekiro vs. Tsushima , and problematic ships.

