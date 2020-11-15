Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #148 – Baki Brings Back the Violence and the Banging

The cast of giant muscled men from Baki.

David makes his triumphant return to the podcast, joining Evan and Patrick in a review of the completely bonkers 2018 martial arts anime Baki. We cover the whole show in-depth with quite a few minor spoilers mixed in. Learn about which karate techniques can counter monofilament wire, the advantages of building up your finger strength, and much more. Topics include: never-before-seen muscles, best boy Biscuit Oliva, and sex that gives you superpowers.

Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode.

Show Notes

