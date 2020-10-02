Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #145 – Working for the (Anime) Man with Matt Schley

Miyamori and Yano from Shirobako at their desks. Miyamori is on the phone and freaking out while Yano is sipping coffee.

Matt Schley from Otaku USA and The Japan Times joins Evan for a discussion of some recent developments in labor practices in the anime industry, particularly the Black Kigyo "Union" (more on what that word means in this case in the podcast) and their lawsuits to recoup wages for production assistants at Studio 4°C and Trigger. Plus Violet Evergarden: The Movie and Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes in the Queue segment! Topics include: unions get the goods, nobody’s innocent in the anime industry, and bourgeoisie yakitori.

