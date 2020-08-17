Ani-Gamers Podcast #142 – BNA: Brand New Anime with Kyle Cardine

There’s a new Trigger show out and naturally Evan is on the case. In this episode he’s joined by fellow Trigger super-fan Kyle Cardine from Crunchyroll to talk BNA (a.k.a. Brand New Animal), directed by Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia) and written by Kazuki Nakashima (Promare, Kill la Kill). Plus, we chat about The Tale of Princess Kaguya, Anime: A History, and ... online anime mahjong? Topics include: a good year for furries, Bad News Bears: The Anime, and “what animal do you look like?”
For more BNA content, check out Evan’s interview with concept designer Genice Chan on our Patreon!
Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode.
Show Notes
- The Queue
- Evan is playing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (again?!)
- Kyle is playing Mahjong Souls.
- Kyle watched The Tale of Princess Kaguya.
- Kyle read Anime: A History.
- The Review: BNA
- Name drops: Kazuki Nakashima, Yoh Yoshinari, Hiroyuki Imaishi, Akira Amemiya, Genice Chan, Yusuke Yoshigaki, Kill la Kill, Promare, Little Witch Academia, Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, Batman: Ninja, Beastars, Animal Crossing.
- Kyle writes and edits for Crunchyroll News. Check out his interview with Kyoto Animation President Hideki Hatta!
- Evan writes for Otaku USA Magazine and Anime News Network.
- Evan sometimes updates his side blog Anime Burger Time.