Ani-Gamers Podcast #141 – We Sushi Otakon Online and Tsuredure Children

Evan and substitute co-host Patrick Sutton (The Cockpit Podcast) recap Otakon Online and review Tsuredure Children, a four-panel ensemble romantic comedy manga by Toshiya Wakabayashi. Topics include: watching panels while half asleep, late-night anime will ruin your life, and “does sushi mean like or love???”
Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode Edited by: Patrick Sutton
- First we talk Otakon Online.
- Name drops: Daryl Surat, Mike Toole, Megan (a.k.a. @brainchild129), Nate AM (a.k.a. @kbnet_), Doug Wilder (a.k.a. @nigoki), Kyoto Animation.
- The Review: Tsuredure Children
- Available from Kodansha Comics
- Name drops: Toshiya Wakabayashi’s Four-Panel Collection, Comiket.
- Twitter: Evan, Patrick, Ani-Gamers
- Mastodon: Evan
- Evan writes for Otaku USA Magazine and Anime News Network.
- Evan sometimes updates his side blog Anime Burger Time.
- Patrick hosts The Cockpit Podcast.