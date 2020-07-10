Ani-Gamers Podcast #139 – Streaming Anime Con-pocalypse

David's on break (hence the delay in getting the episode out), so our editor Patrick Sutton (also co-host of The Cockpit Podcast) joins Evan as co-host for this episode. We talk about the news from virtual anime conventions Anime Expo 2020 Lite, FunimationCon, and KuroCon, then we discuss our latest anime and video game escapades: Kaguya-sama: Love Is War and Final Fantasy XIV. Topics include: getting owned by how good The World Ends with You looks, turning into an old person, and two betas who think they're alphas.
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode Edited by: Patrick Sutton
- The News:
- The World Ends With You Anime Debuts Worldwide in 2021
- Funimation to Stream The World Ends With You Anime
- Manga Planet Licenses Kia Asamiya's Silent Möbius Manga - News
- J-Novel Club Releases Slayers Novels in Both Print, Digital
- Denpa Licenses Romy Oishi, meshe's Lockdown Zone: Level X, Kengo Hanazawa's Under Ninja Manga
- Denpa Licenses AKILI's Vampeerz Manga - News
- Yen Press Licenses Unnamed Memory, 5 Other Novels, 6 Manga
- Seven Seas Licenses Berserk of Gluttony, Ride Your Wave Manga, Light Novels, 2 More Manga
- Viz Media Licenses Dr. Stone Reboot: Byakuya, Asadora!, Beast Complex, Call of the Night Manga
- Viz Media's Shonen Jump Adds My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Naruto: Shikamaru's Story—Mourning Clouds
- Crunchyroll Streams TONIKAWA, 'So I'm a Spider, So What?', EX-ARM Anime
- Funimation Licenses Attack on Titan ~Chronicle~ Recap Film
- Funimation to Stream Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World, Naruto, More Anime
- The Queue:
- Evan is watching Kaguya-sama: Love Is War.
- Pat is playing Final Fantasy XIV.
- Evan is watching BNA.
- Pat is reading Sweat & Soap.
