Ani-Gamers Podcast #139 – Streaming Anime Con-pocalypse

David's on break (hence the delay in getting the episode out), so our editor Patrick Sutton (also co-host of The Cockpit Podcast) joins Evan as co-host for this episode. We talk about the news from virtual anime conventions Anime Expo 2020 Lite, FunimationCon, and KuroCon, then we discuss our latest anime and video game escapades: Kaguya-sama: Love Is War and Final Fantasy XIV . Topics include: getting owned by how good The World Ends with You looks, turning into an old person, and two betas who think they're alphas.

