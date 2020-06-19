Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #138 – The Year of the Time Loop

By
PlayStation 5 with the DualSense controller. They are white, black, and blue.

Sony’s new router just got revealed so Evan and David convene to discuss the PlayStation 5 event and all the games in this totally-not-E3 show, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, Resident Evil VIII: Village, Deathloop, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Plus: send us receipts for donations to social justice charities and activist groups (including Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ+ orgs, and more) alongside a review recommendation and we’ll give you a shoutout and pick something from the entries to review on a future show! Topics include: cockroaches in your PS4, shootmans, and time loops vs. dragons.

Thank you to Patrick Sutton of The Cockpit Podcast for editing this episode.

Runtime: 

Direct Download

RSS Feed

iTunes

Spotify

Stitcher

Google Music

Send us Feedback!

Support us on Patreon!

Join our Discord server!

More episodes

Show Notes

  • Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
  • Episode Edited by: Patrick Sutton
  • The games:
    • Spider-Man: Miles Morales
    • Demon’s Souls
    • Deathloop
    • Resident Evil VIII
    • Pragmata
    • Horizon: Forbidden West
    • Stray
    • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
    • Project Athia
    • Returnal
    • Jett: The Far Shore
    • Little Devil Inside
    • Grand Theft Auto V
    • Gran Turismo 7
    • Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
    • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
    • Destruction Allstars
    • Goodbye Volcano High
    • Oddworld: Soulstorm
    • Ghostwire: Tokyo
    • GodFall
    • Solar Ash
    • Hitman III
    • Astro’s Playroom
    • NBA 2K 2021
    • Bugsnax
    • Bonus round (not part of the PS5 showcase): Star Wars: Squadrons
  • Correction: Pretty sure Evan was wrong about ray-tracing already being common in games. It’s common in animation but not so much in games.
  • Twitter: Evan, David, Ani-Gamers
  • MastodonEvan, David
  • Evan and David write for Otaku USA Magazine.
  • Evan sometimes updates his side blog Anime Burger Time.
  • David is streaming every weekend on his Twitch channel!
blog comments powered by Disqus
-->