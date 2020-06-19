Ani-Gamers Podcast #138 – The Year of the Time Loop

Sony’s new router just got revealed so Evan and David convene to discuss the PlayStation 5 event and all the games in this totally-not-E3 show, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales , Demon’s Souls , Resident Evil VIII: Village , Deathloop , Kena: Bridge of Spirits , and more. Plus: send us receipts for donations to social justice charities and activist groups (including Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ+ orgs, and more) alongside a review recommendation and we’ll give you a shoutout and pick something from the entries to review on a future show! Topics include: cockroaches in your PS4, shootmans, and time loops vs. dragons.

Thank you to Patrick Sutton of The Cockpit Podcast for editing this episode.

Show Notes