Ani-Gamers Podcast #136 – Death Stranding Is Real Now

Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has made Death Stranding real, Evan attempts to review the game without going completely over time. Since David hasn't played it, the review is spoiler-free! Plus, Evan and David discuss The Ultimate Doom , more Gal & Dino and Sing "Yesterday" for Me , EVO Online, and Netflix's announcement of the release date of BNA . Topics include: netcode debates, Doom on your calculator, and the new "strand game" genre.

Show Notes