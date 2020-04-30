Ani-Gamers Podcast #135 – The Dungeon of Capitalism

Evan and David continue their coverage of anime con and TV series cancellations due to COVID-19 (including some positive news about the online convention Anime Lockdown), then talk about The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Sound! Euphonium. Then David reviews the manga series The Dungeon of Black Company, a transported-to-another-world story that’s surprisingly anticapitalist. Topics include: Cute Girls Actually Doing Things, foot manga, and Ant Socialism.
NOTE: Otakon 2020 cancelled a day after we recorded!
Thanks to Patrick Sutton from The Cockpit for editing this episode!
Show Notes
- News:
- FanimeCon, San Diego Comic Con, and Anime Expo have cancelled their 2020 events. Otakon cancelled a day after we recorded.
- Lots of anime series and movies have been postponed due to COVID-19.
- Anime Lockdown is a virtual anime convention. Evan is hosting “Anime Burger Time” at it and Ink is hosting “But I HATE Sports Anime.”
- The Queue:
- David is playing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.
- Evan is watching Sound! Euphonium.
- Review: The Dungeon of Black Company
- Name drops: Youhei Yasumura, Mag Garden, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Kaiji, Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, Section Chief Kosaku Shima, Mad Max, Terminator, Battle Angel Alita, Sword Art Online, Spice & Wolf, Bleach, Star Wars Episode 4: A New Hope.
