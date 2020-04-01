Ani-Gamers Podcast #133 – Beastarsonas with dakazu

Evan and David cover the latest COVID-19 news, including the cancellation of Comiket 98, then sit down with dakazu from the Manga Machinations Podcast to review Studio Orange’s 2019 anime adaptation of Paru Itagaki’s anthropomorphic animal manga Beastars. Topics include: “Anime Cons Cancel Your Damn Conventions” challenge, Animal Crossing is better than Slack, and the return of The Violence and the Banging. Note: AnimeNEXT cancelled about a day after we recorded. Special thanks to Patrick Sutton from The Cockpit for editing this episode!
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode edited by: Patrick Sutton from The Cockpit Podcast
- News:
- Comiket 98 is cancelled.
- The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are postponed.
- SakuraCon is cancelled.
- FanimeCon and Anime Expo haven’t cancelled yet. Anime Expo released a statement.
- AnimeNEXT cancelled after we recorded!
- Review: Beastars anime
- Name drops: Paru Itagaki, Keisuke Itagaki, Studio Orange, Land of the Lustrous, Baki the Grappler, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Gainax, “Thanatos,” Zootopia.
- We’ve got a spoiler section after the main discussion.
