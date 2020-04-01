Ani-Gamers Podcast #133 – Beastarsonas with dakazu

Evan and David cover the latest COVID-19 news, including the cancellation of Comiket 98, then sit down with dakazu from the Manga Machinations Podcast to review Studio Orange’s 2019 anime adaptation of Paru Itagaki’s anthropomorphic animal manga Beastars . Topics include: “Anime Cons Cancel Your Damn Conventions” challenge, Animal Crossing is better than Slack, and the return of The Violence and the Banging. Note: AnimeNEXT cancelled about a day after we recorded. Special thanks to Patrick Sutton from The Cockpit for editing this episode!

Show Notes