Ani-Gamers Podcast #133 – Beastarsonas with dakazu

By
Louis the deer holding Legoshi the wolf by the tie in a suggestive pose.

Evan and David cover the latest COVID-19 news, including the cancellation of Comiket 98, then sit down with dakazu from the Manga Machinations Podcast to review Studio Orange’s 2019 anime adaptation of Paru Itagaki’s anthropomorphic animal manga Beastars. Topics include: “Anime Cons Cancel Your Damn Conventions” challenge, Animal Crossing is better than Slack, and the return of The Violence and the Banging. Note: AnimeNEXT cancelled about a day after we recorded. Special thanks to Patrick Sutton from The Cockpit for editing this episode!

Show Notes

