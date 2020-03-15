Ani-Gamers Podcast #132 – Wash Your Hands Edition

Grab some canned goods and hunker down, it’s time for a COVID-19-centric episode of the Ani-Gamers Podcast. Evan and David discuss the impacts of the global pandemic on the anime, manga, and video game industries and answer some listener questions about the virus. Keep in mind, this episode was recorded a week ago, before many of the more visible impacts of the virus such as Italy’s health system breakdown and the cancellations of the NBA season, E3, and Anime Boston. Then we take a break from pandemic news with Death Stranding, Final Fantasy VIII, and Evan’s review of His and Her Circumstances (Kare Kano), Hideaki Anno’s post-Evangelion shojo romance anime adaptation. Topics include: Face-touching privilege, buying Cat Planet Cuties at Albany Comic Con, and using COVID-19 to fight aliens.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- News:
- Genericon is cancelled.
- SXSW is cancelled.
- Some Shonen Jump issues are available online for free.
- Doraemon and Shimajiro films are postponed.
- GDC is postponed.
- Anime Japan is cancelled.
- A Certain Scientific Railgun T and Infinite Dendogram postponed episodes.
- The Ghibli Museum is closed for a few weeks.
- The Queue
- Evan is playing more Death Stranding.
- Name drops: Hideo Kojima
- David is playing Final Fantasy VIII.
- Name drops: Final Fantasy VII
- Review: His and Her Circumstances (a.k.a. Kare Kano)
- Name drops: Gainax, Hideaki Anno, Masami Tsuda, Hiroyuki Imaishi, Yoh Yoshinari, Masahiko Otsuka, Sushio, Mayumi Shintani, Neon Genesis Evangelion, FLCL, Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt.
