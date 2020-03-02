Ani-Gamers Podcast #131 – Hyrule vs. Lorule

Evan and David catch up on the news and their queues this episode, including the What the Font?! manga license, the launch of Pokémon Home, and Masaaki Yuasa’s new anime Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Then David digs up his 3DS to review The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds (the sequel to A Link to the Past), and talk about its influence on more recent Nintendo games. Topics include: Kemono Fonts, “when they go Lorule we go Hyrule,” and the capitalism Zelda game.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- News:
- The Queue
- David is trying out Pokémon Home.
- Evan is watching Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
- Name drops: Masaaki Yuasa
- Review: The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
- Name drops: 3DS, A Link to the Past, Link’s Awakening, Wind Waker, Twilight Princess, Skyward Sword, Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey.
- Twitter: Evan, David, Ani-Gamers
- Mastodon: Evan, David
- Evan was a guest on an episode of the ANNCast to talk about the definition of anime.
- Evan and David write for Otaku USA Magazine.
- Evan sometimes updates his side blog Anime Burger Time.
- David is streaming every weekend on his Twitch channel!