Ani-Gamers Podcast #129 – Best of 2019 with Gerald from Anime World Order

It’s our annual roundup of the best anime, manga, and video games of the past year! This time Evan and David are joined by Gerald (@Gerald_AWO), one-third of the Anime World Order Podcast. We cover the stuff you’d expect — Pokémon, Fire Emblem, Promare — as well as some picks that haven’t gotten any airtime on the show before, including Baba Is You, Vinland Saga, and... Miru Tights. Plus a discussion of a few big news stories from 2019 at the end of the show. Topics include: podcast hostages, Lovecraftian racism, and Gerald’s workout routine.

Show Notes