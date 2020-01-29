Ani-Gamers Podcast #129 – Best of 2019 with Gerald from Anime World Order

It’s our annual roundup of the best anime, manga, and video games of the past year! This time Evan and David are joined by Gerald (@Gerald_AWO), one-third of the Anime World Order Podcast. We cover the stuff you’d expect — Pokémon, Fire Emblem, Promare — as well as some picks that haven’t gotten any airtime on the show before, including Baba Is You, Vinland Saga, and... Miru Tights. Plus a discussion of a few big news stories from 2019 at the end of the show. Topics include: podcast hostages, Lovecraftian racism, and Gerald’s workout routine.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Video game list:
- Sekiro
- Dead or Alive 6
- Baba Is You
- Pokémon Sword and Shield
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Resident Evil 2
- Manga list:
- At the Mountains of Madness
- Witch Hat Atelier
- Bakemonogatari
- Chainsaw Man
- Nicola Traveling Around the Demon’s World
- Anime list:
- Vinland Saga
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
- Dororo
- Mob Psycho 100 II
- Hitoribocchi
- Promare
- Miru Tights
- Big 2019 news stories:
- Hideaki Anno detailed his falling out with Gainax.
- A man committed a brutal arson attack against Kyoto Animation.
- Anime fans and industry workers went public about accusations of sexual assault by voice actor Vic Mignogna.
- Twitter: Evan, David, Gerald, Ani-Gamers
- Mastodon: Evan, David
- Gerald is one of the hosts of the Anime World Order Podcast.
- Evan, David, and Gerald write for Otaku USA Magazine.
- Evan sometimes updates his side blog Anime Burger Time.
- David is streaming every weekend on his Twitch channel!
- Check out Evan’s His Dark Materials companion podcast, Shadow Particles!