Ani-Gamers Podcast #128 – Pokémon: Breath of the Wild Area with Kallie Plagge

Hop the Pokémon trainer holding a Pokéball.

Evan and David are joined by Pokémon superfan and GameSpot reviews editor Kallie Plagge for a deep dive into the latest Pokémon games: Sword and Shield. This is a long episode, covering the ins and outs of the new Pokédex, the introduction of the Wild Area and Dynamaxing, various quality-of-life improvements over previous games, and the new battling and breeding meta. We recorded this before the Pokémon Direct, so some of our speculation is a little out of date! Topics include: playing Pokémon in the park, communicating via Pokémon nicknames, and Evan getting mercilessly made fun of.

Show Notes

  • Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
  • It’s all Pokémon Sword and Shield all the time this episode. A summary:
    • We summarize how the games fit into the larger franchise.
    • David dives into the controversies around the game, namely the much-publicized Pokémon cuts.
    • Kallie and David spend a lot of time talking about in-depth Pokémon metagame stuff while Evan asks questions about all the terminology he doesn’t understand.
    • We also chat about the Wild Area and Dynamaxing, as well as the game’s story.
    • Name drops: Nintendo, Game Freak, Earthbound.
  • Twitter: Evan, David, Kallie, Ani-Gamers
  • MastodonEvan, David
  • Kallie is reviews editor at Gamespot. Check out her articles. She even wrote the review for Pokémon!
  • Kallie is one of the hosts of the GameSpot After Dark podcast.
  • Evan and David write for Otaku USA Magazine.
  • Evan sometimes updates his side blog Anime Burger Time.
  • David is streaming every weekend on his Twitch channel!
  • Check out Evan’s His Dark Materials companion podcast, Shadow Particles!
