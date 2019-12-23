Ani-Gamers Podcast #127 – Die-Harderman

Evan and David had to postpone the Pokémon episode until January, so in the last AGP episode of 2019 the hosts check in for some news and anime/video game discussion. We cover GKids' license of Tokyo Godfathers, the state of animator pay in Japan, the new Xbox with the silly name, and the complete revamp of Amazon's colonialism simulator New World. In the queue segment, David is watching the 1990 Moomin anime series and Evan is working his way through Death Stranding. Topics include: Xbox Zero, Kojima's rope-grabbing threesome, and Taxi Driverman.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- News
- GKids is re-releasing Tokyo Godfathers.
- Japanese Labor Newspaper criticized the low pay of Japanese animators.
- Microsoft announced the new Xbox, which is just called ... “Xbox.”
- Amazon completely revamped their upcoming game New World after it was harshly criticized for being uhhhh a colonialism simulator.
- The Queue
- David is watching Moomin (1990).
- Evan is playing Death Stranding.
- Twitter: Evan, David, Ani-Gamers
- Mastodon: Evan, David
- Evan and David write for Otaku USA Magazine.
- Evan sometimes updates his side blog Anime Burger Time.
- David is streaming every weekend on his Twitch channel!
- Check out Evan’s His Dark Materials companion podcast, Shadow Particles!