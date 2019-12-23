Ani-Gamers Podcast #127 – Die-Harderman

Evan and David had to postpone the Pokémon episode until January, so in the last AGP episode of 2019 the hosts check in for some news and anime/video game discussion. We cover GKids' license of Tokyo Godfathers, the state of animator pay in Japan, the new Xbox with the silly name, and the complete revamp of Amazon's colonialism simulator New World. In the queue segment, David is watching the 1990 Moomin anime series and Evan is working his way through Death Stranding. Topics include: Xbox Zero, Kojima's rope-grabbing threesome, and Taxi Driverman.

