Ani-Gamers Podcast #126 – If You Die in the Game You Die for Real

Evan and David check in on the anime and Japanese TV they’re watching, including Carole & Tuesday and Game Center CX, touching on Ani-Gamers’ Best of the Decade lists, algorithms, and Elon Musk along the way. Then, in this episode’s review, David delves into the Sword Art Online light novels. Topics include: moé war veterans, gamer wife guys, and ragging on Ernest Kline.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- The Queue
- David is watching Game Center CX.
- Evan is watching Carole & Tuesday.
- Review: Sword Art Online (light novels)
- Name-drops: Reki Kawahara, Accel World, Ready Player One, Ernest Kline, Tim Maughan, Paintwork, .hack//, .hack//Quantum.
