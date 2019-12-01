Ani-Gamers Podcast #126 – If You Die in the Game You Die for Real

Evan and David check in on the anime and Japanese TV they’re watching, including Carole & Tuesday and Game Center CX, touching on Ani-Gamers’ Best of the Decade lists, algorithms, and Elon Musk along the way. Then, in this episode’s review, David delves into the Sword Art Online light novels. Topics include: moé war veterans, gamer wife guys, and ragging on Ernest Kline.

Show Notes