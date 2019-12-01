Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #126 – If You Die in the Game You Die for Real

By
English cover of the first volume of Sword Art Online, featuring Kirito and Asuna both holding swords.

Evan and David check in on the anime and Japanese TV they’re watching, including Carole & Tuesday and Game Center CX, touching on Ani-Gamers’ Best of the Decade lists, algorithms, and Elon Musk along the way. Then, in this episode’s review, David delves into the Sword Art Online light novels. Topics include: moé war veterans, gamer wife guys, and ragging on Ernest Kline.

Show Notes

  • Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
  • The Queue
    • David is watching Game Center CX.
    • Evan is watching Carole & Tuesday.
  • Review: Sword Art Online (light novels)
    • Name-drops: Reki Kawahara, Accel World, Ready Player One, Ernest Kline, Tim Maughan, Paintwork, .hack//, .hack//Quantum.
  • Twitter: Evan, David, Ani-Gamers
  • MastodonEvan, David
  • Evan and David write for Otaku USA Magazine.
  • Evan sometimes updates his side blog Anime Burger Time.
  • David is streaming every weekend on his Twitch channel!
  • Check out Evan’s His Dark Materials companion podcast, Shadow Particles!
