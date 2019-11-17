Ani-Gamers Podcast #125 – Read the Bible Before Saint Young Men

It’s the holiday season, so Evan and David convene to celebrate the most important holiday of all: Gundam Day. Then Evan talks about his slow progress through the first season of Psycho-Pass, David checks in with first impressions of Pokémon Sword, and Evan reviews the three volumes of the Saint Young Men manga that are currently out in English. It’s a sitcom about Jesus and Buddha living together as roommates in Tokyo! Topics include: too many video games, mobile suit veterans, and pulling an Evan Minto by reading the Bible.

Show Notes