Ani-Gamers Podcast #125 – Read the Bible Before Saint Young Men

It’s the holiday season, so Evan and David convene to celebrate the most important holiday of all: Gundam Day. Then Evan talks about his slow progress through the first season of Psycho-Pass, David checks in with first impressions of Pokémon Sword, and Evan reviews the three volumes of the Saint Young Men manga that are currently out in English. It’s a sitcom about Jesus and Buddha living together as roommates in Tokyo! Topics include: too many video games, mobile suit veterans, and pulling an Evan Minto by reading the Bible.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- News
- The Queue
- Evan is watching Psycho-Pass.
- David is playing Pokémon Sword.
- Review: Saint Young Men
- Name-drops: Hikaru Nakamura, Arakawa Under the Bridge, The Bible.
- Twitter: Evan, David, Ani-Gamers
- Mastodon: Evan, David
- Evan and David write for Otaku USA Magazine.
- Evan sometimes updates his side blog Anime Burger Time.
- David is streaming every weekend on his Twitch channel!
- Check out Evan’s new His Dark Materials companion podcast, Shadow Particles!