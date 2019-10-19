Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #123 – SF Hard-Boiled the Gun Smoke Drifts Muzzle Talks

By
Juzo Inui from No Guns Life. His head is a revolver and he’s smoking a cigarette.

The Fall 2019 anime season has started and Evan and David are feeling the seasonal anime itch again. This episode, the hosts discuss some gaming news, including the big Blizzard/Hong Kong debacle, and talk about four shows they’re sampling from the current anime season. Topics include: normie pop culture, and incel turtles, and the mind-bogglingly weird tagline for No Guns Life (used as the title of this episode).

Runtime: 

Direct Download

RSS Feed

iTunes

Stitcher

Google Music

Send us Feedback!

Support us on Patreon!

Join our Discord server!

More episodes

Show Notes

blog comments powered by Disqus
-->