Ani-Gamers Podcast #123 – SF Hard-Boiled the Gun Smoke Drifts Muzzle Talks

The Fall 2019 anime season has started and Evan and David are feeling the seasonal anime itch again. This episode, the hosts discuss some gaming news, including the big Blizzard/Hong Kong debacle, and talk about four shows they’re sampling from the current anime season. Topics include: normie pop culture, and incel turtles, and the mind-bogglingly weird tagline for No Guns Life (used as the title of this episode).
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- News
- Outer Wilds is out on PS4!
- Blizzard suspends Hearthstone player for statement in support of Hong Kong protests.
- The Queue (Fall 2019 anime edition!)
- Africa Salaryman
- No Guns Life
- Fate/Grand Order: Zettai Majuu Sensen Babyloni
- Case file n°221: Kabukicho
- Twitter: Evan, David, Ani-Gamers
- Mastodon: Evan, David
- Evan and David write for Otaku USA Magazine.
- Evan sometimes updates his side blog Anime Burger Time.
- David is streaming every weekend on his Twitch channel!