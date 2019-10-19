Ani-Gamers Podcast #123 – SF Hard-Boiled the Gun Smoke Drifts Muzzle Talks

The Fall 2019 anime season has started and Evan and David are feeling the seasonal anime itch again. This episode, the hosts discuss some gaming news, including the big Blizzard/Hong Kong debacle, and talk about four shows they’re sampling from the current anime season. Topics include: normie pop culture, and incel turtles, and the mind-bogglingly weird tagline for No Guns Life (used as the title of this episode).

