Ani-Gamers Podcast #122 – Guess I’m in Charge of the Conspiracy Cops Now

By
Jesse from Control launching a piece of stone at enemies on a staircase.

After a brief break due to our two-part Evangelion podcast, Evan and David check back in on anime industry news, Rie Kugimiya’s ticketed AnimeNYC appearance, Super Nintendo games on Switch, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. And in this episode’s Mini-Review, Evan discusses Control, the new supernatural action game from Remedy Entertainment. Topics include: gacha guest signings, turning into a tree, and getting hired and instantly promoted.

Show Notes

