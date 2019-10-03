Ani-Gamers Podcast #122 – Guess I’m in Charge of the Conspiracy Cops Now

After a brief break due to our two-part Evangelion podcast, Evan and David check back in on anime industry news, Rie Kugimiya’s ticketed AnimeNYC appearance, Super Nintendo games on Switch, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. And in this episode’s Mini-Review, Evan discusses Control, the new supernatural action game from Remedy Entertainment. Topics include: gacha guest signings, turning into a tree, and getting hired and instantly promoted.

