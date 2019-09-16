Ani-Gamers Podcast #121 – Netflix Genesis Evangelion with Dawn, Part 2

Dawn from the Anime Nostalgia Podcast returns to wrap up our extended discussion of the legendary 1995 anime TV series Neon Genesis Evangelion. In this half, we answer audience questions and get into the spoiler portion of the show, covering the end of the TV series and the mind-bending finale that is End of Evangelion. Topics include: Evangelion presented by Tesla, “Both of You, TikTok Like You Want to Win,” and Shinji says fuck.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- First up is the non-spoiler questions segment, with a mix of silly and more serious questions, including the ultimate Eva fan debate: Pen Pen or Jet Alone?
- Then, after a spoiler warning, we discuss the ending of the series, including its abstract final two episodes and the feature film End of Evangelion.
- Finally we wrap up with more questions, this time focusing on the end of the series and Anno’s relationship to the story.
