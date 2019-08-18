Ani-Gamers Podcast #119 – Romance of the Train Otaku

Evan and David discuss the news around Kizuna Ai's body swap and the rumored SNES Switch Online offering, finally get back into seasonal anime with JoJo's and Lord El-Melloi (aka "Detective Waver"), and try out a new segment: a short "Mini-Review" of the josei manga Maiden Railways by Asumiko Nakamura. Topics include: bad Kiznaiver jokes, the Odakyu Bitter Singles Car, and gymnastics.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- News
- Kizuna Ai has been swapped out with a different Kizuna Ai.
- Nintendo has submitted an FCC filing for a wireless SNES controller, indicating SNES games on Switch Online might be on the horizon.
- Evan is catching up with the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind anime.
- David is watching Lord El-Melloi II Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace Note, better known as Detective Waver.
- Mini-Review: Maiden Railways, a josei manga by Asumiko Nakamura, published in the US by Denpa. Evan namedrops 5 Centimeters per Second.
- Twitter: Evan, David, Ani-Gamers
- Mastodon: Evan
- Evan and David write for Otaku USA Magazine.
- Evan sometimes updates his side blog Anime Burger Time.
- David is streaming every weekend on his Twitch channel!