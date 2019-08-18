Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #119 – Romance of the Train Otaku

Evan and David discuss the news around Kizuna Ai's body swap and the rumored SNES Switch Online offering, finally get back into seasonal anime with JoJo's and Lord El-Melloi (aka "Detective Waver"), and try out a new segment: a short "Mini-Review" of the josei manga Maiden Railways by Asumiko Nakamura. Topics include: bad Kiznaiver jokes, the Odakyu Bitter Singles Car, and gymnastics.

Show Notes

