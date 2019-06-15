Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #116 – Our Yuri Experience with Erica Friedman

By
Kabi in My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness lying under the covers in bed and shouting about how she’ll “claw her way out of bed with her last dying breath.”

The boys get serious this episode as Evan and David are joined by Okazu’s Erica Friedman (@OkazuYuri) to talk about the history of yuri manga and its intersection with lesbian identity, then review Kabi Nagata’s auto-biographical manga My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness and My Solo Exchange Diary. Get ready for lots of talk about everyone’s favorite subjects: depression, loneliness, and dysfunctional family relationships! Topics include: “after Europe and trains,” the linguistic power of 14-year-old girls, and Google Trends-driven manga publishing

Show Notes

  • Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
  • Evan and Erica attended AnimeNEXT 2019 in Atlantic City, NJ, where Erica presented a panel called “100 Years of Yuri.”
  • Erica name-drops a couple titles:
    • The first yuri story: Yaneura no Nishojo (Two Maidens in the Attic)
    • Revolutionary Girl Utena
    • The first yuri manga: Shiroi Heya no Futari
    • Heart of Thomas
    • The Story of My Tits
  • First up is My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness by Kabi Nagata.
  • Next is My Solo Exchange Diary, also by Kabi Nagata. That said, we kind of talked about both in the same discussion.
  • Evan and David write for Otaku USA Magazine.
  • Evan sometimes updates his side blog Anime Burger Time.
  • David is streaming every weekend on his Twitch channel.
