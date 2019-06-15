Ani-Gamers Podcast #116 – Our Yuri Experience with Erica Friedman

The boys get serious this episode as Evan and David are joined by Okazu’s Erica Friedman (@OkazuYuri) to talk about the history of yuri manga and its intersection with lesbian identity, then review Kabi Nagata’s auto-biographical manga My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness and My Solo Exchange Diary. Get ready for lots of talk about everyone’s favorite subjects: depression, loneliness, and dysfunctional family relationships! Topics include: “after Europe and trains,” the linguistic power of 14-year-old girls, and Google Trends-driven manga publishing
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Evan and Erica attended AnimeNEXT 2019 in Atlantic City, NJ, where Erica presented a panel called “100 Years of Yuri.”
- Erica name-drops a couple titles:
- The first yuri story: Yaneura no Nishojo (Two Maidens in the Attic)
- Revolutionary Girl Utena
- The first yuri manga: Shiroi Heya no Futari
- Heart of Thomas
- The Story of My Tits
- First up is My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness by Kabi Nagata.
- Next is My Solo Exchange Diary, also by Kabi Nagata. That said, we kind of talked about both in the same discussion.
