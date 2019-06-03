Ani-Gamers Podcast #115 – Pokémon Drink Water

The Pokémon hits just keep coming as Evan and David discuss game news, including the new Death Stranding trailers and the FOUR new Pokémon announcements (a new Detective Pikachu, Pokémon Home, Pokémon Sleep, and Pokémon Masters). Then Evan recaps FanimeCon 2019 and the state of panels at the San Jose, CA convention, and talks about the Old Boy manga. Topics include: The Paprika Child, the President of Jack Shit, and deep-fried Playstation discs.
- Death Stranding released a new trailer and revealed the release date: November 8, 2019.
- Nintendo announced a bunch of new Pokémon stuff: a Switch Detective Pikachu game, Pokémon Home, Pokémon Sleep, and Pokémon Masters.
- Evan went to FanimeCon 2019, where he hosted four panels and moderated events with Cowboy Bebop character designer Toshihiro Kawamoto. Check out his interview with Kawamoto!
- Evan read the original Oldboy manga while researching for his “Anime Goes to Hollywood” panel. Check it out on Comixology.
- Is the PS5 going to come out in time for Death Stranding?
- Have we already seen basically everything from Death Stranding?
- Come see Evan at AnimeNEXT 2019 in Atlantic City, NJ!
