Ani-Gamers Podcast #113 – Just Don’t Get Hit

It’s a sad episode as Evan and David discuss the death of legendary manga artist and Lupin III creator Monkey Punch and the retirement of Nintendo of America President and de-facto Nintendo mascot Reggie Fils-Aime. Evan’s also catching up on anime and games — specifically Aggretsuko and Kirby’s Adventure (NES) — while David is getting his From Software fix with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. On that subject, the hosts jump into the recent conversation around difficulty and accessibility in games surrounding Sekiro. Topics include: don’t cancel Reggie, Zelda is a Mario game, and leaving Netflix to autoplay Carole & Tuesday.

