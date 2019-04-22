Ani-Gamers Podcast #113 – Just Don’t Get Hit

It’s a sad episode as Evan and David discuss the death of legendary manga artist and Lupin III creator Monkey Punch and the retirement of Nintendo of America President and de-facto Nintendo mascot Reggie Fils-Aime. Evan’s also catching up on anime and games — specifically Aggretsuko and Kirby’s Adventure (NES) — while David is getting his From Software fix with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. On that subject, the hosts jump into the recent conversation around difficulty and accessibility in games surrounding Sekiro. Topics include: don’t cancel Reggie, Zelda is a Mario game, and leaving Netflix to autoplay Carole & Tuesday.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- News
- Monkey Punch, creator of Lupin III, has passed away.
- Reggie Fils-Aime is stepping down as President of Nintendo of America.
- Evan finally finished the first season of the Aggretsuko Netflix series.
- Evan played through Kirby’s Adventure on the NES collection on Switch.
- David is playing Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.
- We talk about the Internet arguments over game difficulty and accessibility, sparked by this PC Gamer article and this Twitter response.
- Questions:
- What was the best recent year for anime? For games?
- Is it OK to pirate a Netflix show if you leave it to autoplay on Netflix once it comes out officially?
- Is Kirby the most moé Nintendo character?
- Twitter: Evan, David, Ani-Gamers
- Mastodon: Evan
- Evan and David write for Otaku USA Magazine.
- Evan sometimes updates his side blog Anime Burger Time.
- David is streaming every weekend on his Twitch channel.