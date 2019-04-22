Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #113 – Just Don’t Get Hit

By
Reggie Fils-Aime sitting at his desk, smiling. There is Nintendo paraphernalia on the shelves behind him.

It’s a sad episode as Evan and David discuss the death of legendary manga artist and Lupin III creator Monkey Punch and the retirement of Nintendo of America President and de-facto Nintendo mascot Reggie Fils-Aime. Evan’s also catching up on anime and games — specifically Aggretsuko and Kirby’s Adventure (NES) — while David is getting his From Software fix with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. On that subject, the hosts jump into the recent conversation around difficulty and accessibility in games surrounding Sekiro. Topics include: don’t cancel Reggie, Zelda is a Mario game, and leaving Netflix to autoplay Carole & Tuesday.

Runtime: 

Direct Download

RSS Feed

iTunes

Stitcher

Google Music

Send us Feedback!

Support us on Patreon!

Join our Discord server!

More episodes

Show Notes

blog comments powered by Disqus
-->