Ani-Gamers Podcast #111 – Four S Gridman with Patz and Tom Aznable

It’s another long one as Evan is joined by Patz (@PatzPrime) and Tom (@TomAznable) of The Cockpit Podcast to review Studio Trigger’s 2018 anime series SSSS.Gridman, based on the 1993 tokusatsu series Denkou Choujin Gridman, a.k.a. Gridman the Hyper Agent, a.k.a. Superhuman Samurai Syber-Squad. This episode has two separate spoiler sections, one for things that happen after episode 2 and another for the ending, so keep an ear out for those! And in a very appropriate question segment, the trio answer how best to avoid spoilers when reviewing something. Topics include: hacking your toaster, Baby Dan Dan, and staying hydrated.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- First break song: “UNION” by OxT (SSSS.Gridman OP)
- Second break song: “Yume no Hero” by Norio Sakai (original Gridman OP)
- It’s all SSSS.Gridman this episode! The topics:
- An intro to the franchise and the previous versions, which include the 1993 tokusatsu series Denkou Choujin Gridman and the 2015 Animator Expo short “Electronic Superhuman Gridman: boys invent great hero.”
- Evan wasn’t too into the first episode of the anime series.
- There’s also talk about the animation style, specifically the 3DCG fights.
- After a spoiler break, the hosts reveal the villain of the show and how their story connects both with the main characters and the original Gridman series.
- After the final spoiler break it’s time to break down the surreal ending of the series and the closure it provides for all of the characters.
