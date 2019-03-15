Ani-Gamers Podcast #111 – Four S Gridman with Patz and Tom Aznable

It’s another long one as Evan is joined by Patz (@PatzPrime) and Tom (@TomAznable) of The Cockpit Podcast to review Studio Trigger’s 2018 anime series SSSS.Gridman, based on the 1993 tokusatsu series Denkou Choujin Gridman, a.k.a. Gridman the Hyper Agent, a.k.a. Superhuman Samurai Syber-Squad. This episode has two separate spoiler sections, one for things that happen after episode 2 and another for the ending, so keep an ear out for those! And in a very appropriate question segment, the trio answer how best to avoid spoilers when reviewing something. Topics include: hacking your toaster, Baby Dan Dan, and staying hydrated.

