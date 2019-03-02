Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #110 – Alita Fever with Daryl Surat and ABCBTom

By
The live-action Alita, with giant eyes, looking up with concern and sweating

In this extended episode, Evan brings in special guests Daryl Surat (Anime World Order, Otaku USA) and ABCBTom (The Fandom Post, Crunchyroll News) to review Alita: Battle Angel, James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez’s live-action adaptation of Yukito Kishiro’s manga series Gunnm, aka Battle Angel Alita. The episode is mostly spoiler-free, other than a section at the end marked by a handy spoiler alert. David sat this one out, but fear not, he’ll be back soon. Topics include: the dang anime eyes, CGI My Neighbor Totoro, and the Truth of Zalem.

Runtime: 

Direct Download

RSS Feed

iTunes

Stitcher

Google Music

Send us Feedback!

Support us on Patreon!

Join our Discord server!

More episodes

Show Notes

blog comments powered by Disqus
-->