Ani-Gamers Podcast #110 – Alita Fever with Daryl Surat and ABCBTom

In this extended episode, Evan brings in special guests Daryl Surat (Anime World Order, Otaku USA) and ABCBTom (The Fandom Post, Crunchyroll News) to review Alita: Battle Angel, James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez’s live-action adaptation of Yukito Kishiro’s manga series Gunnm, aka Battle Angel Alita. The episode is mostly spoiler-free, other than a section at the end marked by a handy spoiler alert. David sat this one out, but fear not, he’ll be back soon. Topics include: the dang anime eyes, CGI My Neighbor Totoro, and the Truth of Zalem.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- It’s all Alita this episode! The topics:
- The movie’s long road to finally being made.
- How did it do as an adaptation of Kishiro’s manga?
- How well did it do as a standalone movie?
- What does it mean for other anime movies going forward?
- After the main discussion is over, the hosts start spoiling the movie, so look out for that spoiler warning!
- Twitter: Evan, Daryl, Tom, Ani-Gamers
- Mastodon: Evan
- Evan and Daryl write for Otaku USA Magazine. Evan wrote an article about Winter Comiket for the Otaku USA website and has a feature about Evangelion in an upcoming issue.
- Daryl hosts the Anime World Order Podcast with co-hosts Gerald and Clarissa.
- Daryl writes for Anime News Network.
- Evan wrote about Dragon Ball Super: Broly’s action-packed finale for IGN!
- Evan sometimes updates his side blog Anime Burger Time.
- David is streaming every weekend on his Twitch channel.