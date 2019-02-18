Ani-Gamers Podcast #109 – Fire Emblem: Anime Hogwarts

Evan and David talk about the news from the recent Nintendo Direct, the Activision Blizzard layoffs, and the slew of sexual assault accusations against Vic Mignogna. Then the hosts talk about the anime and games they’ve checked out recently, including the Resident Evil 2 remake, Apex Legends, Psycho-Pass, and Armitage III. Topics include: all history derives from Resident Evil 4, what if they made the whole game out of the Reaper, and Naomi Armitage’s ridiculous costume.
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- News:
- Nintendo announced Super Mario Maker 2, a Link’s Awakening remake, Tetris 99, and details on Fire Emblem: Three Houses.
- Activision Blizzard posted record profits and proceeded to lay off 800 employees like a bunch of ’80s movie villains.
- Anime voice actors Vic Mignogna and Todd Haberkorn have been accused by multiple people of sexual assault and harrassment.
- David is playing the Resident Evil 2 remake.
- Evan is playing Apex Legends.
- Evan is watching some cyberpunk anime in preparation for a panel at Genericon 2019, including Psycho-Pass and Armitage III.
