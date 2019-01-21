Ani-Gamers Podcast #107 – Boss Baby’s First Comiket

Evan just got back from his very first Comic Market in Tokyo! He and David talk through his impressions of the massive fan convention for indie comics and more, and give listeners some advice about planning their own trips to Japan. Topics include: Boss Baby doujins, secret weeaboo Saudi princes, and buying porn “for a friend.”
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- This episode’s all about Winter Comiket 2018, aka Comiket 95, held December 29–31, 2018 at the Tokyo Big Sight in Odaiba. Evan attended the giant indie comics expo, while David recounts his experience at Comiket back in 2013.
- Check out this Twitter thread of most of the things Evan bought.
