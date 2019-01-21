Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #107 – Boss Baby’s First Comiket

Evan just got back from his very first Comic Market in Tokyo! He and David talk through his impressions of the massive fan convention for indie comics and more, and give listeners some advice about planning their own trips to Japan. Topics include: Boss Baby doujins, secret weeaboo Saudi princes, and buying porn “for a friend.”

Show Notes

