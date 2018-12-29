Ani-Gamers Podcast #106 – Super Smash Boys

We recorded this episode way back when Super Smash Bros. Ultimate came out but Evan’s holiday travel pushed it back a bunch! In this episode, Evan and David convene to fight each other in Smash (guess who won) and discuss the latest entry in Nintendo’s crossover party/fighting game. In the news segment, the hosts cover the announcement of the Saint Seiya CG series and Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama’s Ghost in the Shell CG series, and for the audience questions they discuss etiquette when interviewing anime creators. Topics include: the damn Duck Hunt can, Bowsette palette swaps, and too many Fire Emblems.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- First up, the hosts talk about Anime NYC, the history of anime cons in New York City (including Big Apple Anime Fest, New York Anime Festival, and New York Comic Con), and where anime cons are going from here.
- News
- Netflix released a trailer for their upcoming license of Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya.
- The producer talked about the decision to swap Shun’s gender in a Twitter thread.
- Netflix announced a new CG series called Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, directed by Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama.
- Twitter: Evan, David, Ani-Gamers
- Mastodon: Evan, David
- Evan and David write for Otaku USA Magazine. Evan wrote an article about Gainax and the studios formed by its alumni in the latest Anime USA special issue.
- Evan sometimes updates his side blog Anime Burger Time.
- Evan wrote the scripts for the recently completed season of Crunchyroll’s Anime Academy YouTube series, and hosted four episodes of it. This season is all about animation.
- David is streaming every weekend on his Twitch channel.