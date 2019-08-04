Ani-Gamers Podcast Special Episode: Kyoto Animation

In the aftermath of the tragic arson attack on Kyoto Animation that left 35 people dead, the Ani-Gamers staff — Jared, Ink, Evan, and David — get together for a discussion of and tribute to the studio’s work. We also read and respond to comments from our Discord group about the KyoAni shows that had a big impact on our listeners. After we recorded this episode, KyoAni released official donation information and we highly recommend you give some money if you can afford it (Evan donated via TransferWise).
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- If you missed the news, anime studio Kyoto Animation was the victim of a massive arson attack that killed 35 people in their main studio building, making it one of the worst mass murders in modern Japanese history.
- We talk about a lot of Kyoto Animation shows in here, including The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, Lucky Star, K-On!, CLANNAD, Air, Nichijou, Violet Evergarden, Sound! Euphonium, Liz and the Blue Bird, and A Silent Voice.
- A reminder once again to please donate money to Kyoto Animation’s official fund if you are able. This is an unfathomable tragedy and no amount of monetary support will be enough to fully make up for the loss felt by the families and friends of the victims, but anything you can give counts.
