Seasonal Sampler Summer 2021: Sonny Boy, Kageki Shojo!!, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid, & More

Evan and Ink recap they shows they watched from last season — Oddtaxi, Megalobox: Nomad, SSSS.Dynazenon, Those Snow White Notes, and Wonder Egg Priority (technically two seasons ago but the finale just aired). Then it’s time for Summer 2021! Shows: Beastars Season 2, Eden, Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S, Peach Boy Riverside, The Aquatope on White Sand, Higurashi - SOTSU, RE-MAIN, Life Lessons with Uramichi Onii-san, I, Tsushima, The Duke of Death and His Maid, Kageki Shojo!!, and Sonny Boy.
