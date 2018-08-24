Skip to main content

Oldtaku no Radio #023 – Wolf Children

You don't have to be a furry to get a warm fuzzy or burst into tears from Mamoru Hosoda's Wolf Children. This two-hour movie follows the life of a young woman named Hana as she moves from adolescent to mother to working widow. As emotional as Jared and Ink were while watching, both sit down to pick apart just how the movie accomplished its emotional manipulation as well as discuss some of the more outstanding strengths and weaknesses of plot, characters, and art.

Runtime: 1 hr, 8 min

Show Notes

