Oldtaku no Radio #037 – Higurashi When they Cry

There are several reasons why Higurashi When They Cry consistently finds itself on so many must-watch series when October rolls around, but that doesn't mean that it's a show for everyone. Listen in as Jared and Ink are joined by AGP's @QX20XX and Reverse Thieves' Alain Mendez to dig into the origin and makeup of this iconic series about a series of gruesome murders and mysterious disappearances in the small village of Hinamizawa. If you've yet to see the series, there's a spoiler-free section, and if you have seen the series, there's an indulgent, spoilerific section that follows. Enjoy!

Stream Higurashi no Naku Koro ni S1S2 (Kai), and Rei on HIDIVE.
Buy the whole shebang via Sentai or Rightstuff or Amazon.

Runtime: 1 hour, 47 min

Show Notes

  • Opening Song: "Return to the Black Star" by Deep Space Destructors
  • 0:00:00 – Let's visit Hinamizawa(-zawa, zawa-zawa)
  • (To clarify the Hitchcock reference, check out Ink's Otaku USA review of When They Cry.)
  • 0:42:45 – Spoilers
  • 1:16:00 – Questions
  • Ending Song: "End of the Movie" by Cake (lyrics removed)
