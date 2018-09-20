Oldtaku no Radio #024 – Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer

There's no denying Rumiko Takahashi's Urusei Yatsura — a school-set, shounen rom-com that leverages a love for mythology and puns — is a staple of manga and anime history. Beautiful Dreamer , the second Urusei Yatsura movie, proves that a tiger indeed can change its stripes. But is it for better or worse? Oldtaku no Radio proudly welcomes Anime Nostalgia's Dawn to help us flesh out all there is to enjoy about this second movie and discuss what works and what doesn't for long-time fans as well as newcomers to the property.

Runtime: 2 hr, 32 min