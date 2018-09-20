Skip to main content

Oldtaku no Radio #024 – Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer

By

There's no denying Rumiko Takahashi's Urusei Yatsura — a school-set, shounen rom-com that leverages a love for mythology and puns — is a staple of manga and anime history. Beautiful Dreamer, the second Urusei Yatsura movie, proves that a tiger indeed can change its stripes. But is it for better or worse? Oldtaku no Radio proudly welcomes Anime Nostalgia's Dawn to help us flesh out all there is to enjoy about this second movie and discuss what works and what doesn't for long-time fans as well as newcomers to the property.

Direct Download - RSS Feed - Stitcher - Google Play: Music - iTunes
Send us Feedback! - More episodes

Runtime: 2 hr, 32 min

Show Notes

  • Opening Song: "Through the Glass" by Kaz Mirblouk
  • 0:00:00 — It's our second anniversary episode, everybody!!! (Intros & movie summary)
  • 0:04:05 — Dawn lays out some of Urusei Yatsura's background and history.
  • Anime Nostalgia's 40 Years of Urusei Yatsura podcast.
  • 0:14:15 — Summary of characters appearing in the movie and some Yumiko Takahashi discussion.
  • 0:19:00 — The Oldtaku (Ink- & Jared-core) appeals of Beautiful Dreamer.
  • 0:24:15 — Beautiful Dreamer vs. Urusei Yatsura
  • 0:32:40 — Let the analysis begin!
  • 1:30:45 — Twitter questions!
  • Ending Song: "Money 1973" by NO FUTURE
  • Taro and the Dragon Palace fairy tale
  • Brian Ruh's book on Mamoru Oshii
  • Twitter: Anime Nostalgia, DawnAni-Gamers, Oldtaku no RadioInk, Jared
  • Ink has also written for Otaku USA Magazine and The Fandom Post as well as talked about bad (and good) sports anime over at the Taiiku Podcast.
  • Jared also writes for The Electrum Edition and Wave Motion Cannon.

    Filed Under

    blog comments powered by Disqus