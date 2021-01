Three bums talk about three homeless people who find a baby. For our second installment of our Satoshi Kon episodes, Phillip rejoins us to talk about the Christmas (should-be) classic: Tokyo Godfathers . We were a little giddy with holiday spirit, so please forgive us our mania.

